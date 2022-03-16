E.ON says industry would feel Russian energy import stops most

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - Industry consumers of energy raw materials would face cuts to their supplies first if importers banned Russian shipments due to the invasion of Ukraine, the chief executive of utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) said on Wednesday.

"The macroeconomic damage would first hit industry," Leonhard Birnbaum told journalists during a conference call when asked about calls from some in Germany for citizens to respond to Russia's move on Ukraine by using less energy.

"I don't think 'freezing for peace' solves the problem," Birnbaum said, while adding that lower retail usage could help to stabilise energy systems somewhat.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Maria Sheahan

