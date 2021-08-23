EP Infrastructure appoints Mazzotti as chief executive

PRAGUE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - EP Infrastructure (EPIF) has appointed Gary Mazzotti as chief executive with immediate effect, the energy firm said on Monday.

The company, which is focused on gas transit, storage, transmission and heating in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said in July it was considering an initial public offering. It holds a stake in Eustream, the main gas transit pipeline in Slovakia connecting Ukraine, the Czech Republic and Austria.

Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Edmund Blair

