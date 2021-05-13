Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyEP Infrastructure sets 2030 as target to abandon coal

Reuters
1 minute read

Czech EP Infrastructure (EPIF) aims to abandon coal by 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2040, the utility company said on Thursday.

The company, which uses coal in its heating plants, said it aimed to beat the European Union's objective to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

"Our long-term goals are supported by a clear decarbonisation roadmap, setting us on a path to reduce CO2 emissions from our existing heating plants by 60% already by 2030," it said.

Besides heating, the company operates gas transmission, gas and power distribution and gas storages.

EPIF is controlled by Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH), with a 69% stake, and by a consortium of institutional investors managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.

The company reported core operating profit (EBITDA) of 1.6 billion euros in 2019.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 3:54 PM UTCTop U.S. fuel pipeline recovering from devastating ransomware attack

After a six-day outage, the top U.S. fuel pipeline on Thursday moved some of the first millions of gallons of motor fuels after a crippling cyberattack led to fuel shortages across East Coast states.

EnergyRenewables evolution or revolution? Pace of tech investments will decide
EnergyU.S. waives shipping restrictions to ease fuel crunch after pipeline hack
EnergyOil drops on India's COVID-19 crisis, U.S. fuel pipeline resumption
EnergyRoyal Dutch Shell investor RWC to back Follow This climate proposal at AGM