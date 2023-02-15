EQT misses quarterly profit estimates on lower sales volume

Companies EQT Corp Follow















Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by lower sales volume.

The company posted adjusted net income of 42 cents per share, for the three-months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' average expectation of 52 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.