EQT misses quarterly profit estimates on lower sales volume
- Companies
Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by lower sales volume.
The company posted adjusted net income of 42 cents per share, for the three-months ended Dec. 31, missing analysts' average expectation of 52 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.