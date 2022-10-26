EQT delivers third-quarter profit on strong natgas prices















Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas producer EQT Corp (EQT.N) on Wednesday reported a profit for the third quarter compared with a year-ago loss as supply snags and sanctions against Russia powered fuel demand.

Prices of natural gas soared to their highest in 14 years during the third quarter, with several nations turning to U.S. producers to plug the supply gap caused by sanctions on major producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas futures climbed nearly 50% so far this year, but have been extremely volatile of late, losing nearly 60% over the past nine weeks as utilities boosted the amount of gas in storage to healthy levels.

EQT cut its full-year total sales volume forecast to between 1,925 billion cubic feet (bcfe) and 1,975 bcfe, from 1,950 bcfe to 2,050 bcfe earlier.

Total sales volume fell 1.4% to 488 bcfe in the July-September quarter from 495 bcfe last year.

Meanwhile, quarterly net income stood at $684 million, or $1.69 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $1.98 billion, or $5.54 per share, a year earlier.

EQT said its average realized price for the reported quarter stood at $3.41 per thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent (Mcfe), higher than last year's $2.33 per Mcfe.

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Devika Syamnath











