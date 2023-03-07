Equinor aims to restart Norway methanol plant in about four weeks

Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger
Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) aims to restart Europe's largest methanol plant at Tjeldbergodden in about four weeks, a spokesperson for the Norwegian company said on Tuesday.

Equinor shut the plant on Norway's west coast in February to install a mercury removal unit. It was previously expected to restart by the end of April.

"We are planning for a safe (production) start-up... We expect this to take around four weeks from now," said a spokesperson.

Tjeldbergodden has an annual methanol production capacity of around 900,000 tonnes, accounting for about a quarter of Europe's total, according to Equinor.

Equinor has 82.01% stake in the plant and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) owns the remaining 17.99%.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche

