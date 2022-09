OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn will step down next week and later take up a position as CFO of Danish brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), the two companies said on Friday.

She is replaced at Equinor by veteran executive Torgrim Reitan from Oct. 6, the Norwegian oil and gas company said.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen











