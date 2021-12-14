Equinor to drill more oil and gas exploration wells off Norway in 2022

Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) will drill more oil and gas exploration wells off its native Norway in 2022 than this year to help sustain the company's future cash flow, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

The majority state-owned company plans to drill 25 exploration well in Norway, up from 16 wells this year, focusing on areas near its existing fields and platforms, Equinor's head of exploration Norway, Jez Averty, told Reuters.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

