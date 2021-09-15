Skip to main content

Energy

Equinor expects fundamentals behind European gas rally to remain

Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) expects the fundamentals driving the current high price of natural gas in Europe to remain in place during the coming autumn and winter seasons, Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn told an energy conference on Wednesday.

The company was ramping up gas production where it can, including at Norway's giant Troll field, in order to meet demand, she said.

