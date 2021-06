Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Equinor (EQNR.OL), ExxonMobil (XOM.N) and Petrogal Brasil on Tuesday said they will proceed with an $8 billion development of Brazil's Bacalhau oil discovery.

First oil from the field, which will be operated by Norway's Equinor, is expected in 2024, the companies said in a joint statement.

