Equinor Mongstad refinery in Norway evacuated due diesel leak

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Mongstad oil refinery in Norway is being evacuated following a diesel leak, the local fire service said on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries and the leak has been halted, the police separately said.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day, according to the company.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

