Skip to main content

Energy

Equinor Mongstad refinery in Norway evacuated due diesel leak

1 minute read

Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Mongstad oil refinery in Norway is being evacuated following a diesel leak, the local fire service said on Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries and the leak has been halted, the police separately said.

Equinor was not immediately available for comment.

Mongstad is Equinor's largest refinery and has a crude oil and condensate distillation capacity of 226,000 barrels per day, according to the company.

The wider Mongstad area contains refinery operations, a terminal for crude oil exports as well as other facilities.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · September 29, 2021 · 8:53 PM UTC

Explainer: Global energy shortage or a coincidence of regional crises?

Gasoline stations running dry in Britain. Power costs surging in the European Union ahead of winter. Forced restrictions on energy use in China. And rising prices for oil, natural gas and coal.

Energy
Exxon offers new proposal to locked-out Texas refinery workers
Energy
Oil shrugs off higher U.S. crude stocks, strong dollar
Energy
UK energy regulator plans for supplier failures with standby advisors - Sky News
Energy
EXCLUSIVE The king of oil bets on batteries for a green world