Equinor and Naturgy join race for Spanish offshore wind license

OSLO, April 6 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) will partner with Spain's Naturgy (NTGY.MC) to participate in the first Spanish offshore wind power auction off the coast of the Canary Islands in 2023, the two companies said on Wednesday.

Spain wants to develop up to 3 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind by 2030, with more than 90% of the areas being in deep waters and thus requiring floating wind turbines, they said.

Danish energy firm Orsted (ORSTED.CO) on Tuesday announced a similar cooperation with Spain's Repsol (REP.MC).

"As operator and developer of floating offshore wind farms we know the technology works, and we believe our floating experience makes us uniquely qualified to contribute to the development of floating offshore wind in Spain," said Sonja Chirico Indreboe, Equinor's head of floating offshore wind.

The Norwegian oil and gas firm aims to boost its investment in renewable energy, mainly offshore wind, as it seeks to broaden its portfolio. read more

In 2017, Equinor built a pilot 30 megawatt (MW) floating wind power park off Scotland, and is developing another 88 MW floating wind farm off Norway with startup expected later this year.

