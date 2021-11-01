Equinor plans 1 gigawatt floating offshore wind project in Scotland

Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian energy major Equinor (EQNR.OL) has designed a new floating wind turbine foundation it hopes to deploy at a Scottish wind farm project with a total capacity of one gigawatt (GW), it said on Monday.

Equinor would use the new design if successful in the ScotWind licencing round, it said.

At 1 GW, it would be over 30 times bigger than Hywind Scotland, the UK's and Equinor's first floating offshore wind farm, with a 30 megawatt production capacity, which entered operations in 2017.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche

