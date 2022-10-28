Equinor posts record profit boosted by soaring gas















OSLO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) on Friday posted forecast-beating record profits for the third quarter driven by all-time-high European gas prices amid the Ukraine war and said it would raise its dividend payment while reducing full-year output guidance.

The oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax for July-September rose to $24.3 billion from $9.77 billion a year earlier, beating the $23.5 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by Equinor.

"The Russian war in Ukraine has changed the energy markets, reduced energy availability and increased prices," Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

"High production combined with continued high price levels resulted in very strong financial results."

The majority state-owned company this year became Europe's largest supplier of natural gas as Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) cut deliveries amid the West's support for Ukraine.

Equinor's previous earnings record amounted to a profit before tax of $18 billion and was set in the first quarter of 2022.

Equinor now expects its output to grow by 1% in 2022 compared to last year, down from a previous projection of 2% growth, the company said.

Equinor lifted its extraordinary dividend, paid as a result of high oil and gas prices, to $0.70 per share for the third quarter from $0.50 in the second, corresponding to an increased payment of about $640 million.

The company kept its regular quarterly dividend payment at $0.20 per share and maintained plans for share buybacks of $6 billion in 2022.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik











