Equinor puts Norwegian Trollvind offshore wind farm on hold















OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) will postpone indefinitely its planned Trollvind floating offshore wind farm project in Norway, the Norwegian energy company said on Monday.

"This decision is based on several challenges facing the project, including technology availability, rising cost and a strained timetable to deliver on the original concept," Equinor said in a statement.

Equinor initially mooted the idea to build a one-gigawatt floating offshore wind farm to help power its Troll and Oseberg oil and gas fields in June 2022, envisaging a start-up by 2027.

The Norwegian company is a partner with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), Shell , ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and Norway's Petoro in the two fields.

Trollvind had been presented as a project outside of Norway's plans for offshore wind tenders to be held this year.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.