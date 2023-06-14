Equinor to restart Hammerfest LNG plant on Wednesday

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, June 14 (Reuters) - Norway's Arctic liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Hammerfest is on track to restart as planned on Wednesday following a two-week outage, operator Equinor (EQNR.OL) told Reuters.

"The loading of tankers will start once we have sufficient volume in the tanks," a spokesperson for the company said.

Equinor stopped production at Hammerfest LNG located on the Melkoeya island on May 31 due to a leak in the cooling circuit.

Initially taken offline for a week, the outage was extended until June 14.

During the shutdown, the Arctic Aurora tanker loaded up a partial cargo from the site, which is being delivered to Lithuania, according to Refinitiv ship-tracking data.

LNG tanker Arctic Princess is currently anchored off Melkoeya waiting to load.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.