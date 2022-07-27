Equinor returns more cash to owners as Q2 profit beats forecast

Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies Q2 pretax profit $17.6 bln vs poll forecast $16.9 bln

Raises dividend and increases share buybacks

Gas output rose 18% year-on-year in Q2

OSLO, July 27 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) raised its extraordinary dividend and boosted share buybacks on Wednesday after its second-quarter profit beat expectations, helped by soaring energy prices amid the war in Ukraine.

Adjusted earnings before tax rose to $17.6 billion in the April-June quarter from $4.6 billion a year earlier, beating the $16.9 billion predicted in a poll of 26 analysts compiled by the Norwegian company.

"Solid operational performance and high production combined with high prices resulted in strong financial results," Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

Equinor raised its extraordinary dividend to $0.50 per share for the second and third quarters from a previous level of $0.20. This comes on top of the company's regular quarterly payment, which remains at $0.20 per share.

The company said it now plans share buybacks of $6 billion in 2022, up from a previous projection of $5 billion.

Norway has become Europe's largest supplier of piped natural gas, according to Refinitiv data, as Russia has cut deliveries amid a standoff with the West over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Equinor's output of natural gas in Norway rose by 18% year-on-year in the second quarter as the company sought to meet the soaring demand in Europe.

"Equinor puts its best effort into securing safe and reliable deliveries of energy to Europe, whilst continuing to invest in the energy transition," Opedal said.

The company restarted successfully in May its LNG plant outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest, following a 20-month outage.

Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) warned on Monday that supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany would drop to just 20% of capacity due to technical issues, putting at risk Europe's plans to fill its gas storages before the winter heating season. read more

European Union energy ministers on Tuesday approved a proposal for EU member states to voluntarily cut gas use by 15% from August to March. read more

Equinor's overall oil and gas production was broadly unchanged year-on-year, however, at 2.0 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) as its international output fell.

The company maintained its full-year production guidance of a 2% increase from 2021.

As Equinor's cash flows continued to grow, its adjusted net debt headed further into negative territory, meaning that the company had more cash and financial investments at hand than gross debts.

Its net debt to capital employed ratio stood at a negative 38.6% at the end of June compared to negative 22.2% at the end of March.

Majority state-owned Equinor is the first European oil major to publish its second-quarter results, with Shell (SHEL.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) reporting on Thursday.

Equinor earlier this year pulled out of Russia following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, booking a $1.1 billion impairment in the first quarter. It has also stopped trading in Russian oil.

Equinor's Oslo-listed stocks have risen 51% year-to-date, outperforming a 13% rise in European oil and gas stocks (.SXEP).

