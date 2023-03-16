Equinor says gas prices could again be "very high" next winter

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL), Europe's biggest gas supplier, on Thursday said European prices could again rise to "very high" levels next winter in case of cold weather and a rebound in Chinese energy demand.

"Next winter can be very demanding if the weather is cold and China comes back after COVID, we could see very high prices again," Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's head of trading and refining, told a conference in Oslo.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche











