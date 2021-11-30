Equinor sees less impact on energy demand from Omicron than other variants

OSLO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of the coronavirus will have a smaller impact on energy markets than seen from previous COVID-19 outbreaks, Equinor Chief Executive Anders Opedal said on Tuesday.

"I think (vaccines) will enable a society to be more open and keeping the (energy) demand up," Opedal told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

"So I think we will see less impact (from Omicron) than we have seen before, but it might slow down the growth a little bit," he added.

Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche

