Equinor sees rising supplier costs, CFO says

Equinor logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

OSLO, May 4 (Reuters) - Equinor is coming under pressure from cost inflation, but is sticking to its capital spending guidance for now, the Norwegian energy company said on Wednesday.

"We do see (cost inflation) pressures and trying to mitigate them. As for now, we are sticking with our capex guidance," Chief Financial Officer Ulrica Fearn told a call with analysts.

The company plans to spend $10 billion this year on capital investments, and maintain the same level also in 2023.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik

