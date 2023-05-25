Equinor shuts output at Statfjord A platform due to leakage

Companies Equinor ASA Follow















OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) said it shut production at the Statfjord A oil and gas platform in the North Sea on Thursday due to a gas leakage.

Equinor had detected a leakage of hydrogen sulfide gas in one of the platform shafts, a spokesperson told Reuters in a text message.

"As a precautionary measure, we are moving personnel without prioritised tasks to other installations or onshore. Production is shut down and the platform is depressurised," the spokesperson said.

In 2022, the Statfjord field's average output was about 26,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) of oil and gas, according to data from the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Diane Craft and Marguerita Choy











