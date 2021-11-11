Equinor shuts Sverdrup, western Europe's largest oilfield, due to power outage
OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.
A power outage around 1100 GMT led to a controlled shutdown of the North Sea field, which produces around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesperson said.
"Work is underway to re-establish power supply from shore, but I can't say when the field can be back in operation," he added.
Sverdrup, which began production in 2019, is one of a growing number of Norwegian oilfields powered by electricity from shore, unlike many older fields which use natural gas and diesel generators for operations.
