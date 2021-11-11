Equinor shuts Sverdrup, western Europe's largest oilfield, due to power outage

A general view of Equinor's Johan Sverdrup oilfield platforms in the North Sea, Norway, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

OSLO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Output from Equinor's (EQNR.OL) Johan Sverdrup oilfield, western Europe's largest, has been shut due to a power failure, a spokesperson for the Norwegian firm said on Thursday.

A power outage around 1100 GMT led to a controlled shutdown of the North Sea field, which produces around 535,000 barrels of oil per day, the spokesperson said.

"Work is underway to re-establish power supply from shore, but I can't say when the field can be back in operation," he added.

Sverdrup, which began production in 2019, is one of a growing number of Norwegian oilfields powered by electricity from shore, unlike many older fields which use natural gas and diesel generators for operations.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Gwladys Fouche, Elaine Hardcastle

