Equinor will shut output at 3 oilfields in case of July 5 strike

Strike may start on July 5 if no new deal made

Petroleum output could be cut by 89,000 boed

Gas output could be cut by 27,500 boed or 4.4 mcm/day

OSLO, July 1 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) will shut down production at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields off Norway if strike action starts on July 5, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The planned cuts correspond to around 3% of Norway's daily oil production and some 1.4% of its natural gas output, according to a Reuters calculation.

Some 74 Norwegian offshore oil workers across the three fields plan to go on strike, the Lederne trade union said on Thursday, following a vote by its members to reject a wage deal negotiated with oil companies. read more

The Lederne union had said it would seek to prevent a reduction in natural gas export at a time of tight supply in Europe, but Equinor said the shutdown of one of the three fields would lead to a hit to gas output.

"If there is a strike, we will shut down the three installations," said an Equinor spokesperson.

The total petroleum production at the three fields is 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), he said.

While Oseberg East and Oseberg South only produce oil, Gudrun produces both oil and gas. Gas output at the field is 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 4.4 million standard cubic metres (mcm) per day.

