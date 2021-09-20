Equinor wins permission to hike Troll, Oseberg gas exports, DN reports

Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) has won permission to increase pipeline gas exports to Europe from the offshore Troll and Oseberg fields, Norwegian deputy oil and energy minister Tony Tiller told newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday.

The increase would be valid for the next gas year, which starts on Oct. 1 and runs for 12 months, the minister was quoted as saying. He did not say by how much the production would be increased.

Equinor and the ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Day-ahead gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub, a European benchmark, have more than tripled this year to record levels, driving up power prices as the winter heating season approaches with below-average levels of gas in storage.

The situation is prompting Britain to consider state-backed loans to energy firms and big suppliers to ask for government support to cover the cost of taking on customers from companies that have gone bust.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Victoria Klesty, editing by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.