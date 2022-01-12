Equinor flags $1.8 bln impairment charge for Britain's Mariner oilfield

OSLO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas explorer Equinor (EQNR.OL) said on Wednesday it had cut the resource estimates for its Mariner oilfield in the British North Sea, triggering an impairment of around $1.8 billion.

Total recoverable reserves from the field, which is operated by Equinor with a 65.1% stake, is now estimated to be about 180 million barrels of oil equivalent, sharply down from 275 million barrels seen earlier, it said in a statement.

The impairment will be booked in Equinor's earnings report for the final quarter of 2021, which is due on Feb. 9, it added.

Other owners of Mariner are JX Nippon, with 20%, Siccar Point, 8.9%, and ONE-Dyas with the remaining 6%.

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich

