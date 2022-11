Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN.N) said on Tuesday that the best path to complete its Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia by the second half of 2023 was through U.S. permitting reform legislation.

