Erdogan says he agreed with Putin to form natural gas hub in Turkey

ANKARA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to form a natural gas hub in Turkey.

Speaking to members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Putin had said Europe can obtain its gas supply from the hub in Turkey.

