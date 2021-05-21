Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnergyEssar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing for Stanlow

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Essar group is seen at its headquarters in Mumbai, India August 21, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday.

The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.

The company which operates the 200,000 barrel per day Stanlow oil refinery, said the new financing will allow it to focus on its transition to become a "Low Carbon Energy Provider" of the future.

It is already working on delivering two blue hydrogen production hubs at Stanlow, which will attract 750 million pounds ($1.06 billion) in investments, it said.

($1 = 0.7044 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 11:44 AM UTCOil drillers and Bitcoin miners bond over natural gas

On U.S. oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers hitched to trucks back up toward well pads to capture natural gas and convert it on the spot into electricity.

EnergyRWE and BASF plan $4.9 bln wind power project
EnergyBarclays says oil demand 'healing' even as COVID rages across Asia
EnergyGeneralist funds flow back into mining as prices, inflation climb
EnergyDaimler Truck predicts engine job losses in transition to 'green' trucks