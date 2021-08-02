Essar Oil UK appoints new CEO - statement

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK Limited, operator of Britain's Stanlow oil refinery, said on Monday it had appointed Deepak Maheshwari as its chief executive officer.

Maheshwari succeeds Stein Ivar Bye who left the company in April this year due to personal reasons, shortly after joining in October 2020, a spokesperson for the company said.

Prior to joining Essar Oil UK, Maheshwari was CFO and head of strategy at Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSE.NS), India's largest commercial multi-port operator, according to the statement.

He was previously CFO of Essar Energy Limited.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Evans

