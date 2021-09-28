Energy
Essar Oil UK reaches phased tax payment deal with UK taxman
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK, the operator of Britain's Stanlow oil refinery, has reached a new phased pay agreement with the British taxman which is aligned with its revenues, the group said on Tuesday.
"EOUK is therefore confident of closing the last mile financings in the coming months after having successfully
raised $1.1 billion earlier in the year," it said. read more
