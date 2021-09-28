Skip to main content

Essar Oil UK reaches phased tax payment deal with UK taxman

An Essar branded fuel tanker is seen near Essar Oil UK’s Stanlow oil refinery near Ellesmere Port, Britain, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK, the operator of Britain's Stanlow oil refinery, has reached a new phased pay agreement with the British taxman which is aligned with its revenues, the group said on Tuesday.

"EOUK is therefore confident of closing the last mile financings in the coming months after having successfully

raised $1.1 billion earlier in the year," it said. read more

Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

