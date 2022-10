PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) French business Esso is trying to resume operations as soon as possible now that an agreement has been accepted by two trade unions, but the restart will depend on the decision made by the next shift of workers, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Forrest Crellin, Editing by Louise Heavens











