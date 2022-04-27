EU advising countries not to pay roubles for Russian gas

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Commission is advising European Union countries to stick to the euro or dollar currencies in their existing gas contracts with Russia and not pay for gas in roubles, energy policy chief Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"There is a clear guidance toward the companies to respect existing contracts and not agree payments in roubles," Simson said at a U.S.-EU energy meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Timothy Gardner Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.