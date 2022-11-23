EU Commission's gas cap plan not right direction, may lead to higher prices, Spain PM says















MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday the European Commission's proposal to put a cap on natural gas prices is not going in the right direction and may even lead to price increases.

On Tuesday, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said Spain would "categorically and forcefully" oppose such a proposal, according to news website El Confidencial.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona











