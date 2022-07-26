EU countries reach deal on emergency gas cuts for this winter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - European Union countries agreed on Tuesday to an emergency regulation to curb their gas use this winter, as Europe prepares for a winter of uncertain supplies from Russia.
"This was not a Mission Impossible! Ministers have reached a political agreement on gas demand reduction ahead of the upcoming winter," the Czech Republic, which holds the rotating EU presidency, wrote in a tweet.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.