EU countries split over speed of Russian fossil fuel phaseout - official

Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are seen in front of displayed EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - European Union countries are divided over how quickly the bloc should wean itself off Russian fossil fuel imports, an EU official said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting where country leaders will discuss the issue.

"Some are asking 2030, some are asking 2027, some are saying now... I think some member states might reach this target earlier," the official said.

A draft statement for a summit of EU leaders this week said they will agree to phase out the EU's dependency on imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, without setting a fixed date.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss

