EU energy ministers to discuss gas crisis on July 26 -Czech presidency

A model of the natural gas pipeline is seen in front of displayed word EU and Russia flag colours in this illustration taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS, July 6 (Reuters) - EU energy ministers will meet on July 26 to discuss how the bloc will cope with the Russian gas crisis in the coming winter, the Czech Republic presidency said on Wednesday as part of its rotating presidency of the European Union.

A few days after the meeting, the European Commission is set propose an EU plan on how to curb gas demand in case of additional supply cuts by Russia, and to help cut gas demand to put more gas into storage for winter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bart Meijer and Kate Abnett, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.