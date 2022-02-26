EU energy ministers to hold emergency meeting on Monday, France says

A gas meter is pictured in the cellar of a home in Bad Honnef, near Bonn, Germany, January 4, 2022 as energy costs in the EU reach new levels. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, the French government said on Saturday, after a surge in prices for oil and gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting will be held in Brussels, a statement from the French environment and industrial transition ministry said.

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Catherine Evans

