EU energy ministers to hold emergency meeting on Monday, France says
PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - European energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday, the French government said on Saturday, after a surge in prices for oil and gas following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting will be held in Brussels, a statement from the French environment and industrial transition ministry said.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Catherine Evans
