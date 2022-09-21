EU gives green light for $5.2 bln in state aid for hydrogen development

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 17, 2022.

AMSTERDAM, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday said it has approved 5.2 billion euros ($5.15 billion) in public funding by 13 EU member states aimed at boosting the supply of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen.

The state aid is expected to unlock 7 billion euros in private funding for a total of 35 projects involving 29 companies, the commission said.

($1 = 1.0089 euros)

Bart Meijer

