EU is unlikely to cap price of Russian gas - the Guardian
Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is retreating from imposing a price cap on Russian gas, but pushing ahead with windfall taxes on energy companies' surplus profits, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked document.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
