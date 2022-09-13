EU is unlikely to cap price of Russian gas - the Guardian

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The European Union is retreating from imposing a price cap on Russian gas, but pushing ahead with windfall taxes on energy companies' surplus profits, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing a leaked document.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.