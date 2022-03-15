EU leaders support urgently refilling gas storage for next winter - draft statement

European Union's flags flutter at half mast in memory of late European Parliament President David Sassoli, in front of European Commission building, in Brussels, Belgium January 11, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, March 15 (Reuters) - The European Union should immediately start refilling its gas storage to prepare for next winter, as the bloc seeks to curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, EU country leaders will say at a summit next week.

"Refilling of gas storage across the Union should start now. Member States and the Commission will urgently coordinate measures necessary to ensure adequate levels of gas storage before the next winter," said a draft of the conclusions for their summit on Mar. 24-25, seen by Reuters.

