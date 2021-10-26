Skip to main content

Energy

EU must act now to prepare for future energy price swings, energy chief says

1 minute read

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks about European solutions to the rise of energy prices for businesses and consumers at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France October 6, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The European Union must start work immediately on measures that will shield the bloc from volatile energy prices in future years, its energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

"I hope to hear clear messages from ministers, what are their expectations about medium term measures - this also means that we have to start acting right now, despite the fact that the results of those actions will be foreseen in years to come," Kadri Simson said on her arrival to a meeting of EU energy ministers, to discuss the recent price spike.

