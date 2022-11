EU needs stronger common energy policy, Giorgetti tells Lindner

ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The European Union needs a stronger common energy policy and strategy, Italy's new Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told his German counterpart Christian Lindner in a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

Next week Giorgetti is due to meet his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire, Giorgetti's office said in a statement.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing Federico Maccioni











