EU 'not there yet' on gas price cap agreement, EU diplomat says















BRUSSELS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's member states are moving in the right direction to agree a planned cap on gas prices but they are "not there yet", an EU diplomat said on Monday.

Gas prices in Europe have soared this year after Russia slashed gas deliveries following its invasion of Ukraine, pushing up fuel costs and stoking inflation.

EU countries held emergency negotiations on Saturday as they attempt to line up a deal to cap prices at a Dec. 13 meeting of their energy ministers, but states remain split over the plan.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Kate Abnett











