EU OKs refiner PKN Orlen's takeover of Polish peer Lotos

WARSAW, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved Polish refiner PKN Orlen's (PKN.WA) takeover of Grupa Lotos (LTSP.WA), Orlen said on Monday, in a deal which Poland hopes will create a global player in the oil business.

The takeover is part of a wider plan by Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to increase control over the economy and create 'national champions'. Both companies are state controlled.

"The merger is necessary not only from the perspective of the further development of both groups, but also building their value for shareholders, Poland's energy security and the interests of individual customers and local communities," Orlen's CEO Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

Obajtek told a press conference that Orlen planned to complete the takeover in late July or early August.

"That is very quick but it is feasible," he said.

In January, Orlen said it would sell some of Lotos' assets to companies including Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) and Hungary's MOL (MOLB.BU) to meet EU antitrust rulings and complete the deal. read more

The Commission has approved the buyers of assets that Orlen will divest as part of the deal, the company said on Monday.

For the merger to take effect shareholders of both groups must approve the share exchange. Lotos shareholders will get 1.075 shares of PKN for each Lotos share.

PKN Orlen has announced a raft of takeovers in recent years, including plans to buy gas company PGNiG (PGN.WA) and taking over electricity firm Energa (ENGP.WA). It has also bought regional newspaper publisher Polska Press in a deal critics say threatens media plurality in Poland. read more

Obajtek said on Monday that the PGNiG deal would be completed this year.

General shareholders' meetings are expected to be held in July, while the merger should be registered and finalised in August. read more

