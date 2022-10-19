EU price cap on gas used for power worth considering, von der Leyen says















BRUSSELS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - A scheme used in Spain and Portugal to cap the price of gas used to generate electricity is worth considering for implementation across the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"It really merits to be considered at EU level. There are still questions to be answered but I want to leave no stone unturned," von der Leyen told a meeting of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Marine Strauss











