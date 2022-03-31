EU regulators close antitrust investigation into Qatar Energy
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday scrapped their investigation into Qatar Energy after evidence they collected did not confirm their initial concerns.
"Today's closure decision is based on a thorough analysis of all relevant evidence, including information received from Qatar Energy and the European gas importers," the European Commission said in a statement.
Reuters exclusively reported last month that the state-owned company was no longer in the EU crosshairs. read more
The EU investigation opened in 2018 focused on Qatar Energy's supply agreements with European gas importers and their ability to sell liquefied natural gas in alternative destinations within Europe.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.