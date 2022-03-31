EU regulators close antitrust investigation into Qatar Energy

The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 31 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators on Friday scrapped their investigation into Qatar Energy after evidence they collected did not confirm their initial concerns.

"Today's closure decision is based on a thorough analysis of all relevant evidence, including information received from Qatar Energy and the European gas importers," the European Commission said in a statement.

Reuters exclusively reported last month that the state-owned company was no longer in the EU crosshairs. read more

The EU investigation opened in 2018 focused on Qatar Energy's supply agreements with European gas importers and their ability to sell liquefied natural gas in alternative destinations within Europe.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.