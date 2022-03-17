EU says dependence on fossil fuels is funding Russian 'war chest'

EU Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius gives a news conference on sustainable blue economy in Brussels, Belgium May 17, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 17 (Reuters) - The European Union's dependence on Russian fossil fuels is financing Russia's "war chest", the bloc's environment policy chief said on Thursday.

"I don't need to go deep into our dependency on fossil fuels, and how many billions every year we pay to Russian war chest," EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius told a news conference in Brussels.

"The less we're dependent, the better it is for us," he said, referring to Europe's reliance on energy from Russia, which provides 40% of the bloc's gas.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Abnett, Bart Meijer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.