EU to seek "price corridor" deals with trusted suppliers - EU energy chief

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during a news conference after a European Union Energy Ministers meeting on high energy prices, in Brussels, Belgium September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The European Commission will seek to negotiate a "price corridor" with trusted natural gas suppliers, EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday, while acknowledging there was no consensus in the bloc on a potential gas price cap.

"We will proceed with that and try to negotiate a price corridor, not a fixed cap, that allows us to bring down the costs for our consumers," she told a news conference after a meeting of EU energy ministers in Brussels.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

