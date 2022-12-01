EU seeks $60 Russia oil-price cap, WSJ says, citing sources















WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The European Union has asked its 27 member states to back a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian oil, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, asked the bloc to approve the price cap as the body began discussing the proposal on Thursday, the WSJ said, adding that negotiations could continue or move toward an agreement later in the day.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jan Harvey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.