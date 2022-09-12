EU watchdog considers measures to ease energy market strains

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog said on Monday it was "actively considering" potential measures to ease strains in energy markets where some participants face difficulties in finding enough cash to cover positions.

The EU and Britain are battling to mitigate the shock of what some politicians have dubbed an "energy war" with Russia, which has slashed gas exports to Europe after the West imposed sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The EU's executive European Commission is due on Wednesday to unveil a package of measures to help power firms facing a liquidity crunch. read more

Utilities often sell power in advance but must maintain a minimum "margin" or cash deposit in case of default before supplying the power.

The amount of such collateral required has raced higher in tandem with surging energy prices.

"We see the strain for certain market participants and are actively considering whether, besides such supervisory monitoring, any regulatory measures are necessary," a spokesperson for the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said.

"This includes the points of collateral and circuit breakers, amongst others."

ESMA directly regulates clearing houses in the EU, the bodies that regulate how much margin should be set. Some industry officials are hoping that non-cash forms of collateral could be used, such as bank guarantees or letters of credit, which are widely used in the United States in physical energy markets.

"Any regulatory measures in the financial markets need to take due account of the importance to maintain financial stability in the market, including of market infrastructure and market participants," ESMA said.

"Therefore any measures need to be carefully evaluated and considered, to ensure they bring the benefits without increasing financial stability risks in the system."

Last week the Bank of England and finance ministry announced a planned 40 billion pound ($46.7 billion) Energy Markets Financing Scheme to help market participants deal with liquidity crunches. read more

On Monday, the BoE, which regulates clearing houses in Britain, declined to comment on whether it was looking at any specific measures on collateral.

($1 = 0.8570 pounds)

